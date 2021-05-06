$5.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to post $5.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.56 billion. Schlumberger posted sales of $5.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year sales of $22.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.38 billion to $22.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $25.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.51 billion to $26.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.24.

NYSE SLB traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $30.73. 14,781,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,967,127. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $30.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

