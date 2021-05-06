5,334 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,571,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Prudential Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Prudential Financial by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $104.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $104.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.80.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

