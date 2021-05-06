$6.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will post $6.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.45 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $6.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year sales of $26.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.77 billion to $26.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $27.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.73 billion to $27.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLTR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,783. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $72.12 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $1,440,000. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $2,323,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $6,698,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,924,000 after buying an additional 25,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

