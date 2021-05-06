$603.25 Million in Sales Expected for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) This Quarter

Analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to post $603.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $609.40 million and the lowest is $597.10 million. KKR & Co. Inc. posted sales of $393.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year sales of $2.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

KKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.70. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,304,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,932 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,530,000 after buying an additional 936,160 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $787,362,000 after buying an additional 1,307,316 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,573,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,211,000 after acquiring an additional 537,220 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,787,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

