$681.33 Million in Sales Expected for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will post sales of $681.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $678.40 million to $687.40 million. Match Group posted sales of $555.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.32.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,575,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of -211.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.91. Match Group has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,539,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,818,000. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 523,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,980,000 after purchasing an additional 233,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Match Group by 41.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 300,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,220,000 after purchasing an additional 87,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

