70,481 Shares in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Purchased by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,000. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.0% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 137.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 21,102 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JQUA traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $39.47. 20 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,224. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.34 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.22.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.