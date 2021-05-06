71,216 Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The AES by 5.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 539,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after purchasing an additional 25,551 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in The AES by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 183,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of The AES by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 82,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 984.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 71,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in The AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The AES from $31.50 to $30.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

AES opened at $26.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.75. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of -50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

