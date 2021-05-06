805 Shares in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Purchased by Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $951,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,822 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,708,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,035,000 after acquiring an additional 139,757 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,151,000 after acquiring an additional 96,126 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,733,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,856,000 after purchasing an additional 43,842 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SRE traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.29. 19,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,160. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.16 and a 52-week high of $140.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.07 and its 200-day moving average is $128.18.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

