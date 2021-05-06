$828.66 Million in Sales Expected for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will post $828.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $804.00 million to $861.28 million. ICON Public posted sales of $620.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year sales of $3.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in ICON Public by 36.3% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ICON Public by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ICON Public by 51.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in ICON Public by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in ICON Public by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICLR traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $223.12. The stock had a trading volume of 755,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,245. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $151.26 and a 52 week high of $223.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

