8,474 Shares in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Purchased by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,953 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,887,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,196,000 after acquiring an additional 618,617 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 115.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 341,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,617,000 after acquiring an additional 182,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 302,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,402,000 after acquiring an additional 155,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.16.

Shares of FLT stock traded down $4.69 on Thursday, hitting $284.35. The stock had a trading volume of 19,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,527. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.60 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.45.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

