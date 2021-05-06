908 Devices (MASS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 million. On average, analysts expect 908 Devices to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MASS opened at $52.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.83. 908 Devices has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $79.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MASS shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

