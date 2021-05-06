$988.47 Million in Sales Expected for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will post sales of $988.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $982.13 million to $992.53 million. Synopsys reported sales of $861.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year sales of $4.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Synopsys.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

NASDAQ:SNPS remained flat at $$237.46 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $151.52 and a 12 month high of $300.91.

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496 in the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Synopsys by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Synopsys by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synopsys (SNPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.