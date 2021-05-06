AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 81.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 140,420 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

Shares of XOM stock remained flat at $$60.97 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,025,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,809,527. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.63. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

