AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 73.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,177 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $233.61. 57,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,113,708. The stock has a market cap of $174.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

