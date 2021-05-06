AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Purchases 10,672 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 124.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.7% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after buying an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded up $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $183.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833,084. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $169.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $2,209,358.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,143,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,506,679 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

