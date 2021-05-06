Aaron Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 140,000 First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 140,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000. First Majestic Silver comprises about 0.8% of Aaron Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

AG has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

Shares of NYSE AG traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.21. 406,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,220,199. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 1.25. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. Research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

