Aaron Wealth Advisors Cuts Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Aaron Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,849 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,488,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Royal Gold by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 17,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 147,436 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 639.9% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 168,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,958,000 after purchasing an additional 146,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,831,000 after buying an additional 135,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,029,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $428,567,000 after buying an additional 123,868 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $4.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.70. The stock had a trading volume of 17,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,042. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RGLD. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $138.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.45.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.