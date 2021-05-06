Aaron Wealth Advisors Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Aaron Wealth Advisors cut its position in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,600 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Aaron Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 1,557.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYMB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.83. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,655. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.82.

