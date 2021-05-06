Aaron Wealth Advisors Has $929,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,350 shares of company stock worth $70,655,438. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $251.53. 775,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,862,716. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.36 billion, a PE ratio of 95.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.43.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

