Aaron Wealth Advisors Makes New $324,000 Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 876 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.78.

PAYC stock traded down $17.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $323.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.27 and a 1 year high of $471.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $381.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.