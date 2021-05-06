Aaron Wealth Advisors Takes $404,000 Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THO. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 619,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,622,000 after acquiring an additional 161,713 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 8,292.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hammer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THO traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.52. 5,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,127. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.43 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

In other news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,261.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

