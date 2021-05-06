AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,321 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.6% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 79,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 46.7% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after buying an additional 24,072 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 65,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.95. 164,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,242,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.12. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $116.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

