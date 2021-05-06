AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Get AC Immune alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $6.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $455.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 million. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 392.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AC Immune will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIU. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in AC Immune by 1,225.6% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 225,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 208,359 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AC Immune by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 115,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AC Immune by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AC Immune during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AC Immune (ACIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.