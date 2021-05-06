Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) PT Raised to C$18.00

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ADN. Raymond James boosted their price target on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC upgraded Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.38.

TSE ADN traded down C$1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$19.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,322. The firm has a market capitalization of C$331.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Acadian Timber has a 1-year low of C$12.85 and a 1-year high of C$21.57.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.71. The business had revenue of C$24.93 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Acadian Timber will post 1.0700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

