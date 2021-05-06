ACI Worldwide Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,960 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 931% compared to the average daily volume of 287 call options.

Shares of ACIW opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86 and a beta of 1.27. ACI Worldwide has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.63.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.97 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

