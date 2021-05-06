Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Insider Kamil Ali-Jackson Sells 15,000 Shares

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,900,416.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kamil Ali-Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $359,700.00.

Shares of ACRS opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

