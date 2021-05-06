Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.65

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 830 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Adagene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adagene in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Adagene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adagene stock. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 458,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,230,000. Adagene makes up about 13.2% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd owned about 1.06% of Adagene at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its products include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in preclinical stage used in the treatment of cancers; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors.

