ADDvantage Technologies Group (AEY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.75 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 60.82% and a negative net margin of 34.54%.

Shares of AEY stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. The company has a market cap of $24.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.40.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. It also offer repair services to cable operators. The company operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications.

