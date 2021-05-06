Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.920-3.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of ATGE stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.84. 2,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $1,022,284.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,161 shares of company stock worth $129,564. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

