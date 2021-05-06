ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.59. 270,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,538. The firm has a market cap of $852.85 million, a P/E ratio of -51.76 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $19.41.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

