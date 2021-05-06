Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $4,212,264.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $155,000,145.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,630.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,597,651 shares of company stock valued at $165,308,780. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth $2,967,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 34.0% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 48.5% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 338,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,951,000 after purchasing an additional 110,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 51.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $111.24 on Thursday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $36.73 and a 52 week high of $117.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 91.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

