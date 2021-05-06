Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.55. 5,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,703. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $125.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.88.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

