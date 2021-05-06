Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADVM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday. Truist downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lifesci Capital cut Adverum Biotechnologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of ADVM opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at $259,764.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.