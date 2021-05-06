AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 511,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,825,000 after buying an additional 22,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,321,000 after purchasing an additional 24,336 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,319,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,489,000 after purchasing an additional 62,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,748,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $308.66 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $167.91 and a 1 year high of $316.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $304.32 and a 200 day moving average of $280.56.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

