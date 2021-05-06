AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,252 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 511.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $4,490,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares in the company, valued at $86,990,111.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $112.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $120.24.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Logitech International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

