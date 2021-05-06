AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 458.5% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $42.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $42.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.51.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

