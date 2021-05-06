AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,664 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $145.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.94 and a 200-day moving average of $125.48. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $146.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

