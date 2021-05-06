AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 996.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,744.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $165.04 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.74 and a 1-year high of $165.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

BR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

