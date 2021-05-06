AE Wealth Management LLC Has $84.66 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.9% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $84,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. Barr E S & Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,687,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,270.54 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,320.00 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,259.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3,201.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,094.67.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.