AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,807 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,807 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank raised its position in NIO by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of NIO by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 802,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,095,000 after purchasing an additional 437,400 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,235,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,293,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000.

NYSE:NIO opened at $37.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 2.81. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $66.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.73) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

