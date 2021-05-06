Aeron Tops 24-Hour Volume of $99,010.00 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 156.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Aeron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aeron has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Aeron has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $99,010.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00084353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00065041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.33 or 0.00805229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00103383 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,141.96 or 0.09133509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aeron Coin Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero.

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

