Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD opened at $332.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $357.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.80 and a 12 month high of $333.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $312.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.17.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.23.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

