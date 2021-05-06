Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $13,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,970 in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMG traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,550. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.80 and a 12-month high of $169.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.98, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.06.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

