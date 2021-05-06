Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $61.50

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.50 and last traded at $62.13, with a volume of 33623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.78.

AFRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.11.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.79.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $204.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.23 million.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $3,938,036.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,354,716.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $985,281.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at $53,000.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

