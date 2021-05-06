AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.400-8.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.60 billion-$10.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.28 billion.

NYSE AGCO traded up $3.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.89. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $42.84 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AGCO will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AGCO presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.27.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $118,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,775.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,095 shares of company stock valued at $3,610,335 in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

