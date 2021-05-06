Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) traded up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.08 and last traded at $12.08. 50 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Aggreko from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aggreko from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aggreko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Aggreko currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Aggreko alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.36.

About Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF)

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Aggreko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggreko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.