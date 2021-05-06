Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives $62.75 Average PT from Analysts

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ AGIO traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.10. 679,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,592. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.85. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $32.47 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.80.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $105,578.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $970,718.32. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,302 shares of company stock worth $1,154,100. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $689,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 254.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

