Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $73.00

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.00 and last traded at $70.99, with a volume of 719260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.61.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 84.42%.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.61 per share, for a total transaction of $500,610.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,252,445.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Simon Leopold bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,473.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1,750.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 186,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 176,800 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 32,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Agree Realty by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 49,531 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 47,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.