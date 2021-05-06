Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.57.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $162.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.62. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

