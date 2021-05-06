Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €115.00 by Nord/LB

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €115.00 ($135.29) target price by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.08% from the company’s current price.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €110.31 ($129.77).

Shares of AIR stock opened at €96.57 ($113.61) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €99.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is €90.78.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

